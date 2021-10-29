Puneeth Rajkumar Dead: All Shows of Brother Shiva Rajkumar's Film Bhajarangi 2 Cancelled

Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passed away due to a fatal cardiac arrest on Friday. The actor was reportedly working out in his gym when he collapsed suddenly and was rushed to a hospital immediately. Puneeth was later admitted to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru and was receiving treatment in the intensive care unit until the devastating news came forth. He was 46.

His elder brother Shiva Rajkumar’s film Bhajrangi 2, which was a sequel to the 2013 superhit film Bhajrangi, released today. Earlier in the morning, Puneeth had congratulated his brother and the team of the film in a tweet. He tweeted, “Best wishes for the entire team of #Bhajarangi2. @NimmaShivanna @NimmaAHarsha @JayannaFilms"

But due to his untimely death, the shows of the Bhajrangi 2 across Karnataka have been cancelled. Confirming the same, BH Basha, a big distributor from Karnataka, tells News18.com, “This news is really unfortunate. We had seen an unprecedented advance booking for the film as people were eager to watch the film in theatres. There were even some celebrations which the fans had planned, but the celebration has now turned into tragedy. We aren’t running any shows and all the theatres have been informed not to run the film.”

Basha further adds, “We don’t know when will we start screening it again. As of now the people have lost their beloved star and all of them are mourning. It’s a big loss for the industry as well as for his fans.”

