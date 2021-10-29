Puneeth Rajkumar Dead: Kannada Film Star's Last Rites to be Held Upon His Daughter's Return from US

Popular Kannada film star Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on Friday noon after suffering cardiac arrest. The actor’s last rites will be held tomorrow after the return of his elder daughter Vanditha from the US, according to news agency IANS. Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai condoled the death of Karnataka’s “most loved superstar" and announced that state honours would be accorded during the actor’s funeral.

Raghavendra Rajkumar, elder brother of Puneeth, however, stated that nothing has been decided yet on the last rites. “Puneeth’s spouse is inconsolable and not in a position to talk. We will decide after discussion with all relatives. We have requested to make arrangements for public ‘darshan’. We all know what happened at the time of the death of our father (Kannada film legend Rajkumar) (Seven people were shot dead in the large-scale violence that followed after his death) That should not happen," he stated.

Puneeth Rajkumar Death LIVE Updates: PM Modi, Celebs Mourn Demise of Kannada Star; Fans Gather Outside Actor’s Home

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to mourn the untimely death of the Kannada film star. “A cruel twist of fate has snatched away from us a prolific and talented actor, Puneeth Rajkumar. This was no age to go. The coming generations will remember him fondly for his works and wonderful personality. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” the PM tweeted.

The Kannada actor was remembered by celebs like Jr NTR, R Madhavan, Dulquer Salmaan, Suniel Shetty, Chiranjeevi, Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Taapsee Pannu, Riteish Deshmukh, among others, on social media.

Cricketers Anil Kumble, Mohammad Kaif, Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag and Venkatesh Prasad also expressed their condolences.

