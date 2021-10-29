Puneeth Rajkumar Dead: Know About Sandalwood’s Power Star and His Family

Puneeth Rajkumar, the youngest in the family of acting legend Dr Rajkumar and a superstar in Kannada cinema, died aged 46 after he suffered a cardiac arrest. Fondly known as 'Appu' by his fans, Puneeth Rajkumar was not only one of the most esteemed actors in the Kannada film industry, he was among the highest-paid actors today and a renowned television presenter. Back in the 80s, he started his film career with his father, Dr Rajkumar and cemented his position as Sandalwood’s top hero over the years.

Born in Chennai, the Power Star held his sway from his acting debut as an adult in the 2002 film Appu. All of six months old, Puneeth made his first screen appearance alongside Rajkumar. The youngest of Annavru's sons, the star smiles more than he talks. Most admirers have seen him grow from a famous child actor to a hero on the large screen, who surpassed the popularity of his elder siblings, Raghavendra Rajkumar and Shiva Rajkumar.

Puneeth’s career as a child artist earned him several Karnataka State Film Awards and a National Award. He featured in 14 films by the time he turned 14. Until 2002, he was on a sabbatical for so long that the spotlight almost forgot him. He made a blockbuster comeback with Appu with the unbridled energy akin to his child prodigy phase. He played safe initially with a well-established course of family entertainers but moderately worked in different kinds of movies. Puneeth’s deep understanding of his character, awe-inspiring gymnastics and dancing skills have been the epitome of his eminence and repute.

Puneeth belonged to a family where everyone is entrenched in cinema. He was the fifth and youngest child of matinee idol Rajkumar and Parvathamma Rajkumar. His father was a renowned actor and singer and Puneeth’s mother was a film producer and distributor. Puneeth’s elder brother Raghavendra Rajkumar’s sons Vinay Rajkumar and Yuva Rajkumar are actors as well. He also had two sisters Lakshmi and Poornima. The latter’s husband Ramkumar is a Kannada actor and producer as well. Puneeth left behind his wife Ashwini Revanth, and their two daughters: Drithi and Vanditha.

In terms of work, he was last seen in the film Yuvarathnaa. Up next, Puneeth will lead the action film, James.

