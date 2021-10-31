Puneeth Rajkumar Death: Last Rites Performed with Full State Honours, Fans Bid a Final Farewell

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar‘s last rites were held on Sunday with full state honours. He passed away on October 29 at the age of 46. His mortal remains were carried to Sree Kanteerava Studios in Bengaluru, from the Kanteerava Stadium where people paid their respects on Saturday. Full state hounours were given to Puneeth Rajkumar at the Kanteerava Studios, in the presence of Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai and others.

People had gathered in large numbers for the last rites. They had gathered on terraces of the buildings around Sree Kanteerava Studios and climbed trees around it to catch a final glimpse of late Kannada actor.

“It was a personal bonding with the entire family and more so with ‘Appu’. I had seen him as a boy. We had relations since those days. Therefore I am giving him a final salute. Certainly, I was emotional," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai told ANI.

The actor and celebrity television host, fondly knows as ‘Appu’ and ‘Yuvarathnaa’ after his eponymous films, died at 46 at a hospital in Bengaluru Friday afternoon after suffering a cardiac arrest, plunging his legions of fans into a state of extreme grief and anguish.

On Friday, several big posters bearing his images were put up across various cities in Karnataka, predominantly in Bengaluru and Mysuru. Many of these posters showed Puneeth in a smiling pose and several of those also carried images of his late father, much-loved matinee idol Rajkumar.

