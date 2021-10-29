Puneeth Rajkumar's First Film 'Appu' was Remade in 4 Languages

Kannada cinema icon Puneeth Rajkumar died of heart attack on Friday. The 46-year-old was rushed to a private hospital, where he was given emergency treatment in the ICU. The doctors declared him dead after some time.

Puneeth, one most liked actor of his generation, was the son of Kannada film icon Rajkumar. In 2002, director Puri Jagannadh launched him in a leading role in his masala film ‘Appu’. The film was a superhit of its time and completed a 200-day run in the theatre.

Appu, Puneeth’s debut film in a leading role, became so popular that later the actor was nicknamed after the title of the film. He made his debut opposite Rakshita. In the movie, he played a college boy and garnered praise for his acting and dancing skills from critics. He also sang the song ‘Taliban Alla Alla’ for the film.

Puneeth’s mother Pravathamma Rajkumar produced the film under ‘Poornima Enterprises’. The film was so successful that it was remade in Telugu in 2002 as “Idiot", in Tamil in 2003 as “Dum", in Bengali in 2006 as “Hero", and in Bangladeshi Bengali in 2008 as “Priya Amar Priya".

Puneet Rajkumar was the third son of Kannada film star Rajkumar and Parvathamma.

In his career, he acted in 29 films in Kannada. As a child actor, he featured in 15 movies with his father. For his performance in Bettada Hoovu in 1985, he also received the National Film Award for Best Child Artist. He was just 10 years old then.

Taking forward the legacy of his father, Puneeth created a massive and loyal fanbase for himself down South.

Other than Appu, Puneeth starred in several other blockbusters, including Abhi (2003), Veera Kannadiga (2004), Aakash (2005), Ajay (2006), Arasu (2007), Milana (2007), Vamsi (2008), Ram (2009), Jackie ( Movies like 2010), Hudugaru (2011), Rajkumara (2017), Anjaniputra (2017).

His next movie will be ‘James’. The poster of the action drama was released in 2019, but the Covid-19 pandemic delayed its theatrical release.

