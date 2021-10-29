Puneeth Rajkumar Dead: Why the Kannada Actor Commanded Huge Fan Base in South India

Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar was hospitalised on Friday after he suffered a cardiac arrest. News comes in that he has passed away after receiving emergency treatment at the hospital.

Dubbed as ‘Powerstar’, Puneeth is one of the most celebrated actors in the Kannada film industry. He is the son of legendary Kannada actor Dr Rajkumar, who is considered one of the greatest stars of Indian cinema. Puneeth took forward the legacy of his father, and created a massive, but also loyal fan base for himself down South.

His streak of successful films throughout the 2000s and 2010s established Puneeth as one of the highest paid actors in the South. Some of his memorable films are Appu (2002), Abhi (2003), Veera Kannadiga (2004), Mourya (2004), Aakash (2005), Ajay (2006), Arasu (2007), Milana (2007), and Vamshi (2008). He also enjoys a strong following of 1.5 million on Instagram alone.

Puneeth’s choice of films has also set him apart from his contemporaries. The 46-year-old focuses on movies which have a social message, but ensures they don’t lack on the entertainment quotient.

Besides being called ‘Powerstar’, the Kannada actor also earned the nickname of Appu following the release of the film with the same name. The 2002 romantic comedy marked his debut as a lead actor along with actress Rakshita. Appu was received well upon release and completed 200 days in theaters.

There is a huge hype around his next film James. The action drama will mark his second collaboration with Priya Anand after 2017 blockbuster Raajakumara. The film’s poster was released in 2019, but the Covid-19 pandemic delayed its theatrical release.

