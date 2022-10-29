Puneeth Rajkumar Fans Go Festive With Gandhada Gudi's Release; How They Celebrated

Late movie icon Puneeth Rajkumar’s Gandhada Gudi hit the theatres on Friday. On the day of the film’s release, thousands of fans celebrated the day as a festival as they watched Puneeth on the big screen one last time. Many celebrated the release of this movie in various ways by distributing saplings, offering biryani, organizing processions, elephant dancing, puja, etc.

So, here are some special things that happened in the districts of Karnataka.

Fans came to the theatre in the wee hours to witness the first show of Gandhada Gudi in Koppal. The show started at 6 am in Gangavati Nagar, Koppal district. A fan was found with a tattoo on his chest and hand in Koppal.

Gandhada Gudi was released in the Purnima theatre in Gangavathi. Before watching the movie, fans performed pooja to Puneeth’s portrait.

The film was released at Raghavendra Cinema in Chamarajanagar and the first show was held at 7 pm. A special ticket featuring Puneeth Rajkumar’s portraits was printed for his final film.

Meanwhile, in Tumkur, admirers, and fans celebrated the day with an elephant dance in front of the Jaibharat Theater.

After the release of the docu-feature on Karnataka’s wildlife at Davangere Vasant Theatre, Pooja was offered to Puneeth’s cutout and it was anointed with milk. Moreover, fans have planned to distribute 5,000 saplings.

There was a festive atmosphere at the Vasant cinema in Davangere. Puneeth Rajkumar’s fans held a blood donation camp. Many donated blood at the theatre. Meanwhile, free BP and sugar tests were conducted. Fans who donated blood were given certificates signed by Yuvraj Kumar and Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar.

The film has been released in three theatres in Belgaum and fans who came to watch the film were offered saplings.

At Yadgir, fans hoisted the Kannada flag wearing special t-shirts with Puneeth’s photo on them.

