In 2021, one of the most well-known actors in the Kannada film industry, Puneeth Rajkumar, passed away in October. Through his filmography, Puneeth Rajkumar left a lasting impression. And guess what? The 48th birth anniversary of Puneeth falls on March 17, 2023. Unsurprisingly, his admirers are planning to do everything possible to commemorate the late actor’s birthday this year.

Hence, a message is going viral on social media among Puneeth Rajkumar’s fans to celebrate Puneeth Vrath from March 1 to March 17, 2023. As per the message, the vrath will be over after the darshan of Appu on March 18, 2023. The image states the methods of performing the Puneeth Vrath.

In the image, Puneeth Rajkumar is called ‘Appu Dev’. A special puja will be conducted on March 17, 2023, for Puneeth Rajkumar where his fans will reportedly offer a saffron shawl, saffron panache and saffron shirt to the late actor’s photo and worship him.

After the puja, prasad will also be distributed among his fans, reports added. In fact, in the viral image, it is mentioned that all those performing puja will not indulge in any bad deeds. Further puja performers will bathe in the holy water of Hampi’s Tungabhadra river. The event will be organised at Puneeth Rajkumar Circle, Hospet, Vijayanagar district in Karnataka. Meanwhile, as a tribute, blockbuster movies of Puneeth Rajkumar will be re-released in cinemas.

On the occasion of Puneeth Rajkumar’s 48th birthday, Kannada film director R Chandru has reportedly chosen to pay him a unique homage. According to reports, Chandru has chosen to have his upcoming movie Kabzaa released on March 17. The lead actors of Kabzaa are Upendra, Sudeepa, and Shriya Saran. In addition to Kabzaa, the Ganesh-starring film Baana Dariyalli is apparently also planned for release on the same day to honour Puneeth. Rukmini Vasanth and Reeshma Nanaiah will play the main characters in Preetham Gubbi’s film Baana Dariyalli.

Gandhada Gudi, Puneeth’s final film and the first to be released after his death, celebrated its 100th day in theatres since its release on October 28, 2022. Given that the movie was about preserving the environment and nature, its creators chose to rename a park in Bengaluru’s Jayanagar area Gandhada Gudi and also planted 101 saplings. On October 29, 2021, Puneeth Rajkumar suffered a heart attack and died as a result. He passed away aged 46.

