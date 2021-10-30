Puneeth Rajkumar Had Stiffness in Back and Calf Muscle, was Asked to Avoid Rigorous Dance Steps

Entire Karnataka is mourning the untimely death of their favorite star, Puneeth Rajkumar. Not just on screen, Puneeth was a gem in real life too. Anyone who has met him at least once in life will agree to this. The humble and simple person that he was, he never let his stardom come in his way. Being the son of a legendary actor, Appu followed his father’s footsteps in humility. The sudden death of the Power Star has come as a shocker to everyone. But, several facts about his health are unveiling now.

Fitness freak

Puneeth was a fitness freak. “A day without workout is a day wasted," he would tell his team. No matter where he was, he never missed his regular regime. But not many know that he underwent a treatment recently for stiffness in back and calf muscle. La Yantra is a physiotherapy clinic in Malleswaram where Puneeth Rajkumar went to get his cramps treated.

“He was complaining of stiffness in back and calf muscles. After 2 physio sessions and massage, his pain was relieved. He said this problem occurred during the shooting of a dance number for ‘Yuvaratna’. We advised him not to try rigorous dance steps for a while and be careful about it in future. But he laughed and brushed it off. ‘When I am shooting for a movie, I can’t say no to doing anything’, was his answer," recalls Dr Palanivel, Chief Physiotherapist at La Yantra.

Humility Personified

Further speaking to News18, Dr Palanivel said, “The entire staff at La Yantra was bowled over by Puneeth’s humility. When our staff members asked for selfies, without even thinking for a moment Puneeth sir posed for selfies with every single person here. He didn’t have any ailment then. Other than those muscular cramps, he was healthy and fine."

The staff at the center remembers that Puneeth Rajkumar religiously followed all health instructions that the therapist gave him. Generally, any movie star or celebrity wants the therapist to visit them at their house. But Puneeth wasn’t like that. Just like any other patient, he would book an appointment and visit the center for his sessions. He was one of a kind, a real gem, they recalled.

