Puneet Rajkumar Death LIVE Updates: Kannada film star Puneeth Rajkumar passed away after suffering cardiac arrest on Friday. He was 46. The actor was taken to Vikram hospital in Bengaluru at 11.30 AM today. He was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). A group of doctors was constantly monitoring him and treating him.

Puneeth was fondly called Appu by his fans. He was the youngest son of Kannada matinee idol Dr. Read More