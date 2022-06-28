'Puneeth Rajkumar My Role Model': Naga Chaitanya in Bengaluru

“I am a big fan of Puneeth Raj Kumar. He is my role model,” said Naga Chaitanya about the late Kannada superstar. The actor was on a visit to Bangalore.

Besides this, recently the actor made headlines following reports claiming that he was dating actress Sobhita Dhulipala.

However, south star Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the ex-wife of the actor, slammed those spreading false information that her PR team has planted the story of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s alleged romance.

In October last year, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation as husband and wife through their respective Instagram handles.

Speaking of Naga Chaitanya, the actor was last seen in Bangarraju wherein he shared the screen space with father Akkineni Nagarjuna for the first time. Released in theatres on January 14 on the occasion of Sankranthi, the film not only had a good talk but also did well at the box office.

On the professional front, the actor is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming ThankYou, which stars Rashi Khanna in the female lead. The film is slated to come to cinemas on July 22.

With Naga Chaitanya playing the male lead, the film features three actresses in the female lead role — Avika Gor, Malavika Nair, and Raashii Khanna. Additionally, it also has Prakash Raj in a pivotal role. Thankyou marks the third collaboration between the actor-director duo after Manam and the web series Dhootha, which is currently underway.

Written by BVS Ravi, the camera has been handled by P.C. Sreeram. Dil Raju and Shirish have bankrolled this project under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations.

