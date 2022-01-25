Puneeth Rajkumar Production Kannada Film One Cut Two Cut Starring Danish Sait to Release in February

The premiere date for the upcoming Kannada comedy-drama, One Cut Two Cut, starring Danish Sait, was recently announced by Amazon Prime Video. Danish Sait is featured in the interesting and entertaining poster as his comic character, Gopi is all set to take the audience on a hilarious comedy adventure with satirical undertones starting February 3, 2022.

The first look poster for One Cut Two Cut features Danish sporting a toothbrush moustache, piquing fans’ interest in the upcoming comedy drama.

The satirical comedy, according to the producers, focuses on an art and crafts teacher, Gopi, played by Sait, whose first day at work becomes a challenge to save the school, which has been held hostage by four “radical social media activists."

Puneeth Rajkumar, one of India’s most celebrated actors and the producer of One Cut Two Cut, died in October of last year. “Honoring Puneeth Rajkumar’s legacy, ‘One Cut Two Cut’ is one of three movies from PRK Productions that will premiere on the service across 240 countries and territories," Amazon Prime Video said in a statement.

As a tribute to Puneeth Rajkumar, Amazon Prime Video will also release three new movies from his film production company, PRK Productions. One Cut Two Cut is one of the final production projects started by the late Kannada movie icon before his untimely death last year.

Aside from One Cut Two Cut, Amazon will soon release Man of the Match and Family Pack. In addition, beginning February 1, non-subscribers can watch five Kannada movies for free: Law, French Biryani, Kavaludaari, Mayabazaar, and Yuvarathnaa. While the first four films were produced by PRK Productions, the fifth film, Yuvarathnaa, starred Puneeth in the lead role and was the last film to be released while he was still alive.

The film, directed by Vamsidhar Bhogaraju and produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and Gurudatha Talwar under the PRK banner, also stars Prakash Belawadi, Samyukta Hornad, Vineeth ‘Beep’ Kumar, and Sampath Maitreya.

