Puneeth Rajkumar Wanted to Meet Pankaj Tripathi At Jeff Bezos Event: 'Appu Anna Always Identified Talent'

Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar’s untimely demise came as a shock to not only his fans but the entire film fraternity, who has taken to social media to express their shock and offer condolences. Comedian and actor Danish Sait, who starred in Puneeth’s production venture French Biriyani, mourned the demise of his “mentor" in an emotional note shared on Instagram.

Danish wrote, “I’m devastated, heart broken and honestly just at a loss of words. My mentor, my hero, the finest human being in the world, my Puneeth Anna is no more."

Remembering the conversation he had with Puneeth, he wrote, “I once asked him “Puneeth Anna why don’t you just produce your own films? Why put money on us and risk your return?" In response, “Danny, it takes one generation to set up another. Our people (the audience) should always be entertained," Puneeth said.

In his Instagram post, Danish also recalled a story he heard from “the folks at Amazon Prime Video" about the late superstar. “Puneeth Anna was at the event with Jeff Bezos, there was sea of big names there from every film industry." Everyone was busy meeting each other or getting pictures clicked with Jeff. According to Danish, when the Amazon Prime Video team walked up to him, they asked him: “Appu, why don’t you want pictures with anybody? Why are you quietly standing in the corner? You name the person and we’ll bring them to you." In response, he said, “Really? I just want to meet Pankaj Tripathi." “My Appu anna always identified talent in a crowded room," wrote Danish.

