Puneeth Rajkumar’s Birth Anniversary to Be Celebrated as Inspiration Day

It has been almost a year since the death of Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar. However, his fans do not seem to have gotten over the tragic incident. Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar, as he was called, was not just an actor but a symbol of inspiration and love for his admirers. Known to be an extremely humble and kind-hearted man, Puneeth left behind a legacy that he had carried forward since the death of his father, Dr Rajkumar.

Just like the title of his 2021 film Yuvarathnaa, which literally translates to youth icon, he is believed to be an icon for his fans. And now, the state government has also decided to posthumously honour him for being an inspiration to millions.

The Karnataka government has announced to mark Puneeth Rajkumar’s birthday as Inspiration Day. Puneeth was born on March 17, 1975. So from next year, Karnataka will celebrate March 17 as Inspiration Day.

This was confirmed by Vasudev Sunil Kumar, the Minister of Kannada and Culture and the Energy Department of Karnataka.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai made the announcement while speaking at the Brahmarshi Narayanguru Jayanti event, which was held at the Choudaiah Memorial Hall in Bangalore. In a tweet, Sunil Kumar expressed that he was grateful to the Chief Minister for considering his request that Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar’s birthday should be celebrated as Inspiration Day by the government.

“Thanks to the Chief Minister for responding to my request that Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar’s birthday should be celebrated as an inspiration day by the government. Appu’s birthday, March 17 will be an inspiration to millions of youth of the country by celebrating it as inspiration day henceforth,” said Vasudev Sunil Kumar in his tweet.

ಪವರ್ ಸ್ಟಾರ್ ಪುನೀತ್ ರಾಜ್ ಕುಮಾರ್ ಅವರ ಜನ್ಮದಿನವನ್ನು ಸ್ಫೂರ್ತಿ ದಿನ ಎಂದು ಸರಕಾರದ ವತಿಯಿಂದಲೇ ನಡೆಸಬೇಕೆಂಬ ನನ್ನ ಮನವಿಗೆ ಸ್ಪಂದಿಸಿರುವ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ @BSBommai ಅವರಿಗೆ ಧನ್ಯವಾದಗಳು.

ಅಪ್ಪು ಜನ್ಮದಿನ, ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 17 ಇನ್ನು ಮುಂದೆ ಸ್ಪೂರ್ತಿ ದಿನವೆಂದು ಆಚರಿಸುವ ಮೂಲಕ ನಾಡಿನ ಲಕ್ಷಾಂತರ ಯುವಕರಿಗೆ ಸ್ಫೂರ್ತಿಯಾಗಲಿದೆ. — Sunil Kumar Karkala (@karkalasunil) September 15, 2022

Previously, Puneeth Kumar was posthumously honoured with the Karnataka Ratna award. The Kannada actor breathed his last on 29 October 2021.

