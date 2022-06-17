Puneeth Rajkumar’s Bodyguard Chalapathi Explains Why He Left His Job

Actor Puneeth Rajkumar died on October 29 last year and his fans and family members are yet to come to terms with it. His gunman Chalapathi was also deeply pained after losing his boss. Not able to cope with the grief, Chalapathi has left his job and shifted to Bangarpet town in the Kolar district.

Before leaving this job, Chalapathi worked with Puneeth for many years. He was always spotted with Puneeth wherever the latter went. Now when Puneeth has passed away, he decided to quit his job. When asked why he was leaving the job, he said, “After the demise of Appu sir, I had no job there (Puneeth’s home). According to Chalapathi, he had to just sit and write. Hence, decided to leave this job.”

Chalapathi also told News18 that he had never worked with any other actor.

According to Chalapathi, he has no qualms about leaving the job. Even though Chalapathi can’t find any other job right now, he feels at peace. He feels that Puneeth’s blessings are still with him. According to Chalapathi, the memories of working with Appu sir will always remain alive with him.

Chalapathi is not the only example of love and respect shown towards Puneeth even after his demise. A video was shared recently where one fan was carrying Puneeth’s idol. That video spoke volumes of love showcased by fans for Puneeth.

This video was shared by actor Raghavendra Rajkumar. While sharing the video, Raghavendra extended his gratitude to the fan for showing his love to Appu. Fans also showered a lot of love in this video. One wrote that it was a well-deserved place for Puneeth. Another wrote that Puneeth was a simple and humble person with a loving attitude towards everyone.

A third person also wrote that Appu is our pride today, tomorrow and forever. The video has garnered more than 10,000 views.

ಅಪ್ಪುವಿಗೆ ಈ ವಿಶೇಷ ಸ್ಥಾನ ನೀಡಿದ್ದಕ್ಕೆ ಧನ್ಯವಾದಗಳು.

Thanks for giving this position to Appu in a special way. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/AyaLoVUYX3 — Raghavendra Rajkumar (@RRK_Official_) June 11, 2022



Besides these rich tributes, fans also showered a lot of love on Puneeth’s last film James.

