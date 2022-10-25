Puneeth Rajkumar's Edited Photo With Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda Goes Viral

The Kannada film industry has risen to unrivalled popularity in the last couple of years. After the blockbuster KGF film franchise, Sandalwood’s latest offering Kantara has created a rage among audiences from all parts of the country. Ever since its theatrical release on September 30, a lot of celebrities, film critics, as well as audiences, have showered heaps of praise on the blockbuster action thriller on social media.

Now, ardent fans of the late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar have also extended their support to Kantara in a special way. Recently, an edited photo of Appu with the film’s lead actors, Rishab Shetty and Sapthami Gowda, went viral on social media. Sharing the photograph on Twitter, one user wrote, “Powerful blessings are always on Kannada’s pride Kantara movie.” “You should have been there this time #appu. You’d have been so happy to see the success of Kannada movies,” expressed another. A third user gushed, “Kantara Jodi… With our Lord.”

Meanwhile, Kantara has also been on the receiving end of backlash lately as a Kerala-based band, Thaikkudam Bridge, has accused the makers of copyright infringement. On October 24, the band penned an extensive note on Instagram, claiming that Kantara’s popular song Varaha Roopam has been copied from their original composition, titled Navarasam. Thaikkudam Bridge also declared taking legal action against the makers over the plagiarism row.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thaikkudam Bridge (@thaikkudambridge)

An excerpt from their captain read, “From our standpoint, the line between ‘Inspired’ and ‘Plagiarized’ is distinct and indisputable and therefore we will be seeking legal action against the creative team responsible for this.” The band also urged social media users to support them by spreading the word. “We request the support of our listeners and encourage you to spread the word about the same. Also, request our fellow artists to share and raise your views protecting music copyright,” concluded Thaikkudam Bridge.

