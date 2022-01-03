Puneeth Rajkumar's Fan Couple Name Their Newborn Son After the Late Power Star

Kannada power star Puneeth Rajkumar’s death has been hard for many to accept. Besides the entire Indian film fraternity, his fan, too, have been left in a state of disbelief. Some of his fans also injured themselves and committed suicide because they couldn’t come to terms with his death. Now, three months after his demise, it is known that a couple from Karnataka, who are huge fans of the late actor has named their newly born after Puneeth Rajkumar.

Siddhu and Kaveri, residents of Kalaburagi, had decided to name their son after the actor even before he was born.

A couple of days ago, Kamal Haasan, who was in Bangalore to shoot for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film Vikram, reportedly visited Puneeth Rajkumar’s residence to pay a visit to his family members. He passed away in October this year after suffering a cardiac arrest. The talented actor was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru. According to reports, Haasan met his family members and offered his condolences. Kannada actor Ramesh Aravind was also said to be present.

Meanwhile, the title teaser of Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar’s film Gandhada Gudi was unveiled by the makers earlier this December, almost two months after the actor passed away. The teaser was launched on the birth anniversary of the actor’s mother Parvathamma Rajkumar.

Billed as a full-length film, Gandhada Gudi is backed by the actor’s home banner PRK Productions. It features Puneeth and Amoghavarsha, who has also directed the project. The film is reportedly a documentary on the wildlife of Karnataka and is set to release theatrically next year.

