Puneeth Rajkumar’s Last Film Gandhada Gudi To Release In November?

Puneeth Rajkumar is still ruling over the hearts of millions of fans. His last film Gandhada Gudi is all set to release and there has been a lot of buzz around its release date. Reportedly, the late actor’s film will hit the theatres in November and fans can’t wait for the official confirmation. The film was to release in November last year but had to be postponed due to the sudden demise of Puneeth Rajkumar.

Richard Anthony, along with a poster of Gandhada Gudi, said that the film is getting ready for November release. He tweeted, “Gandhada Gudi planning for November release as per buzz Waiting For This One Puneeth Rajkumar.”

Here’s the tweet:

It was Puneeth Rajkumar’s elder brother and actor Shivarajkumar, who had launched the title teaser of Gandhada Gudi and had written, “Appu’s dream- an incredible journey, a celebration of our land and its legend Gandhada Gudi.”

The film has been directed by Amoghavarsha, and in an interview with Indian Express, he said, “This was Puneeth’s dream, and all the time, it has been a question to me whether I am doing justice to it. If he was alive, what he would have said to this. This is just a title teaser, and we have a long way to go.”

Gandhada Gudi has been bankrolled by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar’s PRK Productions banner in association with Mudskipper.

Fans can’t wait to watch Puneeth Rajkumar’s last and dream project.

