Puneeth Rajkumar’s Last Film Gandhada Gudi Trailer Release Date Announced

Late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar’s last film, Gandhada Gudi, is slated to hit the theatres on October 28. Ardent fans of Puneet are every bit excited to see their Appu on the big screen for the last time in the upcoming docu-drama. The makers of Gandhada Gudi, PRK Productions, recently shared a much-awaited update about the film on Twitter.

The production house finally announced the release date of Gandhada Gudi’s trailer through their latest tweet. It has been confirmed that the trailer will be unveiled on October 9 at 10:19 AM on PRK Audio’s YouTube Channel. The caption of the announcement tweet read, “The countdown to an amazing journey begins…Gandhada Gudi trailer | 9th October at 10:19:10 AM on PRK audio on YouTube Channel.”

A new poster of Gandhada Gudi was also unveiled by the makers in the announcement tweet. In the poster, Puneeth Rajkumar gazed at a distance, surrounded by lush greenery. Additionally, Puneeth and Amogavarsha were also seen laughing and giving a high five to each other in the poster.

Soon after the announcement did the rounds on the internet, fans of Appu flocked to the comment section of the tweet to express their excitement about Gandhada Gudi’s trialer. One of the fans wrote, “Pls don’t release full at a time..One-minute video once every month.. So that we have Appu to see our entire life. Please.” Another commented, “Waiting for the gem.”

Previously, the release date of Gandhada Gudi was shared by Puneeth Rajkumar’s wife, Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, on Twitter. She captioned the post expressing, “Appu’s last film. A unique story in which he appeared on his own. A journey to explore the wonderful world of Karnataka. His gift of love to Nadi who gave him immense love.”

ಅಪ್ಪು ಅವರ ಕೊನೆಯ ಚಿತ್ರ. ಅವರು ಅವರಾಗಿಯೇ ಕಾಣಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿರುವ ವಿಶಿಷ್ಟ ಕಥನ. ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ ಅದ್ಭುತ ಜಗತ್ತನ್ನು ಅನ್ವೇಷಿಸುವ ಪಯಣ. ಅವರಿಗೆ ಅಪಾರ ಪ್ರೀತಿಯನ್ನು ಕೊಟ್ಟ ನಾಡಿಗೆ ಅವರ ಪ್ರೀತಿಯ ಕಾಣಿಕೆ. pic.twitter.com/s3SRaeAZme — Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar (@Ashwini_PRK) July 15, 2022

The teaser of the Gandhada Gudi was released two months after Puneeth’s death. Gandhada Gudi is bankrolled by his home production, PRK Productions. The movie features Puneeth Rajkumar and Amoghavarsha JS. Amogavarsha is a wildlife cinematographer, who is known for his wildlife documentaries.

