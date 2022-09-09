Puneeth Rajkumar's Last Film Lucky Man Hits Big Screen Today

Nagendra Prasad’s Lucky Man hit the theatres today. Although the film brought immense joy to the masses, it left ardent fans of Puneeth Rajkumar emotional as their beloved Appu is no more. Hundreds of fans remembered Appu outside the theatres. Netizens also thronged the theatres to see Puneeth essay the role of almighty in Lucky Man. On its opening day, the Kannada film collected more than a whopping Rs 2 crore and counting.

The audience was also spotted dancing after the show, outside theatres. Some also paid a tribute to the late actor by garlanding his photo frame.

Puneeth Rajkumar and Prabhudeva’s dance number has become one of the most loved scenes of the film among the masses. Puneeth’s fans also flooded social media with numerous videos from Lucky Man. Moreover, several fans were also seen celebrating the release of the Nagendra Prasad directorial in tribal attires on the streets.

A number of videos saw the audience hooting for Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar in the theatres. Puneeth’s craze among the audience is unmatchable but what left netizens in grief is that he cannot witness it himself. The audience has also shared their reviews of Lucky Man on Twitter.

A fan wrote, “Watched Lucky Man and got god blessings, Puneeth Rajkumar. A superb thriller love story and come mixed movie. Rating ⅘ .”

Another tweeted, “Pure entertainer. Kudos to the lucky man team. Puneeth Rajkumar’s presence is divine. Take out blessings from GodAppu at theatres. We are satisfied and the last 15 minutes took us.”

Ahead of its release date, a special premiere of the film was held on September 8 at Mysore and Bangalore for Appu’s fans. Lucky Man features Darling Krishna, Nagabhushana, Roshni Prakash, Sangeetha Sringeri and Prabhudeva in lead roles.

Meanwhile, the dream project of Puneeth Rajkumar, Gandhada Gudi is slated to hit the theatres on October 28. Gandhada Gudi is produced by Puneeth’s home production, PRK Productions.

