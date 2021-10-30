Puneeth Rajkumar's Last Rites to Be Held Sunday, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Announces

The last rites of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar will be held on Sunday, October 31, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced. He will be accorded full state honors during the last rites. The actor will be laid to rest beside his parents Dr Rajkumar and Parvathamma Rajkumar at Kanteerava Studios.

“Performing last rites after 6pm in that small space is going to be challenging. Considering all factors and discussing with his brothers Raghavendra Rajkumar and Shivrajkumar, we have decided that the last rites will be performed tomorrow (Sunday)," said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Daughter of actor Puneeth Rajkumar has reached Delhi (from US) & will arrive in Bengaluru by 7 pm today. As per our tradition, we don't perform funeral after sunset. His last rites will be performed at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru tomorrow: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai pic.twitter.com/RrFEJyYv4Q— ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2021

Read: Puneeth Rajkumar Death LIVE Updates: Balakrishna, Jr NTR in Tears As They Pay Last Respects to Kannada Star; Last Rites on Sunday

Public can pay tribute to the late actor until Sunday morning at Kanteerava staidum where his mortal remains are at present.

“His daughter Dhrithi is yet to reach. She studies in the US and is on the way. Once she reaches, I don’t know how she’s going to handle this. She would need sometime to grieve. She calls me appa and calls her father pappa. She will ask me, ‘Where did you send pappa’, and I don’t know how to answer her. We believe last rites must not be performed once it is dark. So once Dhrithi reaches, we will decide and confirm the time for Sunday. Until then, no fan would be denied the chance to see him," said Raghavendra Rajkumar, brother of Puneeth Rajkumar.

The last rites are expected to be performed during the first half of the day.

Puneeth Rajkumar died on October 29 in Bengaluru following a cardiac arrest at the age of 46.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.