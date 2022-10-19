Puneeth Rajkumar’s Wife Ashwini To Narrate Gandhada Gudi

Fans of the late Puneeth Rajkumar will soon be able to witness the last big screen appearance of the Kannada actor with the release of his docu-drama Gandhada Gudi. It is slated to release on October 28. Directed by filmmaker-cum-wildlife photographer Amoghavarsha JS, the film stars Amoghavarsha himself alongside Puneeth Rajkumar. The actor-filmmaker duo will appear as themselves in this docufilm, which is said to be an ode to nature, highlighting Karnataka’s rich flora and fauna.

After Puneeth’s untimely demise last year, the fate of the project, bankrolled by Puneeth’s production house, PRK Productions, was left uncertain. However, the late actor’s wife Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar soon took the reins of the project into her own hands as the docufilm was a dream project for Puneeth.

As Gandhada Gudi inches closer to its release date, yet another important update regarding the film has been announced by the docufilm’s team. Like most docufilms, Gandhada Gudi will also feature a voiceover. And, the voiceover will reportedly be provided by Ashwini herself. She has reportedly agreed to lend her voice to the docufilm as a narrator to pay a tribute to her late husband.

This is the first time that Ashwini, who had limited herself to production till now, will be seen or heard in a project. The breathtaking beauty of the deepest corners of Karnataka, as explored by Puneeth and Amoghavarsha, will be narrated by Ashwini on screen.

Ashwini has been actively promoting the upcoming film on social media. A few days back, she shared a picture of herself and her husband along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi while highlighting the importance of Gandhada Gudi in Indian cinema.

Appu is not in our midst, but his life and work motivates and gives us the strength to embrace the culture of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’.#GGMovie celebrates cinema & also holds a mirror to the rich heritage, culture, nature, and diversity of our land.#DrPuneethRajkumar pic.twitter.com/klnWpUeWQt — Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar (@Ashwini_PRK) October 9, 2022

Both cinematography and music will also be an essential feature of the docufilm with nature as its setting. Gandhada Gudi’s cinematography and music have been handled by Pratheek Shetty and B Ajaneesh Loknath, respectively.

