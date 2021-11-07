Puneeth's Doctor Gets Security Amid Fan Protests, Police Deployed Outside Residence

The Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA) in Karnataka on Saturday sought protection for Ramana Rao, the family doctor of late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, following protests and complaints against him by Puneeth’s fans.

Puneeth had consulted Ramana Rao at his clinic the day he succumbed to a massive heart attack on October 29.

“PHANA is deeply concerned with the way healthcare is being portrayed in the media and public following the death of Puneeth Rajkumar. While we share the grief and shock of losing an young and popular actor, the turn of events post this are sad and calls for your immediate attention," PHANA president Prasanna HM urged Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

“We strongly oppose the attempts by the public to point fingers at the treating physicians, especially Ramana Rao who did his best. After all, we know that medical profession has its limitations and saving lives is not always possible. Else, no one would be dying," he said.

Prasanna also urged Bommai to make a public statement to boost the morale of the medical fraternity. “Kindly provide police protection to safeguard Ramana Rao and the medical professionals involved in the treatment of Puneeth Rajkumar," he pleaded.

Prasanna further said that visual and social media platforms are carrying narratives blaming lack of care by the medical professionals for the untimely demise of the popular actor. “This kind of judgemental and hyper critical media frenzy is creating distrust in the society besides risking the lives of the medical professionals who served the deceased," he stated.

Attempts by fans and well-wishers to discuss the medical condition of the deceased person is gross violation of the healthcare policy and this can’t be encouraged, he added.

As per a latest development, The Hindu reported that a KSRP platoon has been deployed outside the residence of Dr Rao at Sadashivanagar, Bengaluru and patrolling has been intensified around the house to keep an eye on possible protest.

Earlier, Speaking to News18 Kannada, Dr Rao had said Puneeth had come to his clinic with wife Ashwini after he felt some uneasiness. “He said he was feeling weak. Weak is not a word I ever heard from Appu (Puneeth). I checked him. His blood pressure was normal, heart beat was steady and lungs were clear but he was sweating which he said was normal after a workout. He had lifted weights, done boxing and taken some extra steam. I anyway decided to do an ECG. I noticed a strain in the ECG that I conveyed to Ashwini and asked her to take him to Vikram hospital," said Dr Rao.

Puneeth was admitted to Vikram hospital at 11.40 am on October 29 with chest pain. He was non-responsive and advance cardiac resuscitation was initiated but he was declared dead at 2.30 pm.

