Pune's 'Warrior Aaji' Appears on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India' to Inspire Contestants

Shanta Pawar aka 'warrior Aaji', 85, who went viral on social media recently as she showed off martial arts skills with bamboo sticks on streets, will grace the stage of Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India during the special Independence Day episode, set to air on Saturday.

A promo of Aaji inspiring contestants by telling them her life story is doing the rounds on social media. She can be seen showing off her skills with sticks in her hands and then tells the show participants in front of host Rohit Shetty, "You call yourselves champions? Try doing what I do for once."

This will mark Aaji's debut on national TV. Check out the promo of the upcoming KKK episode here.

Aaji reportedly decided to perform on the streets to sustain herself and her family. A clip that was widely shared on social media showed her rotating one stick and then two sticks at a rapid speed before seeking alms.

As the clip went viral on social media, actors Sonu Sood and Riteish Deshmukh connected with her and helped her. Asking for the woman's contact details, Sonu had mentioned that he would like to open a self-defence training school with her.