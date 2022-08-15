Punjab CM Watches Laal Singh Chaddha Amid Boycott Row, Praises Aamir Khan for 'Brotherhood' Message

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday watched Aamir Khan’s latest film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ amid the boycott calls. Mann congratulated Aamir and his team for giving a message of “mutual brotherhood and not letting seeds of hatred grow in young hearts.” A section of people are upset with Aamir’s old statement regarding intolerance in India, and is, therefore, calling for the film’s boycott on social media.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is the official remake of Tom Hanks-starrer Hollywood classic ‘Forrest Gump’, which was released in 1994. “Today, I got a chance to watch ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. The movie gives a message of maintaining mutual brotherhood and not letting the seeds of hatred grow in tender hearts… Congratulations to Aamir and his team,” Mann said in a tweet in Punjabi.

Written by Atul Kulkarni, the movie also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in pivotal roles. The Hindi adaptation revolves around the life of slow-witted but kind-hearted man, Laal (Khan), as he narrates the important events of his life, which coincide with several historic events of the country.

Over the weekend, Hrithik Roshan had gone to watch Laal Singh Chaddha in theatre. The actor later shared his review on Twitter but was subjected to massive trolling. As soon as he tweeted for the film, ‘boycott Vikram Vedha’ started trending on Twitter. Pushkar and Gayathri’s upcoming film Vikram Vedha stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. The film is a Hindi remake of the Tamil neo-noir action thriller original (same title) that released in 2017.

Earlier, Aamir Khan had confessed he was hurt when he saw the ‘boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ trend on Twitter. He urged social media users to watch the film. During a roundtable interaction, when Aamir was asked about the trend, the actor admitted to being heartbroken. “I feel sad that some of the people who are saying this, in their hearts, believe that I am someone who doesn’t like India. But it is untrue. It is rather unfortunate that some people feel that way. That’s not the case. Please don’t boycott my film. Please watch my film,” Aamir said.

(Inputs from PTI)

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here