'Punjabi Kudi' Shehnaaz Gill Stuns In Sharara Set As She Promotes Ghani Syaani With MC Square; Watch

Singer-actress Shehnaaz Gill never leaves a chance to woo her fans with her gorgeous looks and stylish outfits. Just a while ago, the Bigg Boss 13 fame was captured by paparazzo dressed in a stunning sharara set, along with MC Squre for the promotions of their song Ghani Syaani. The actress has left fans mesmerized with her breathtaking looks and stunning traditional attire.

In the video posted by Viral Bhayani, Shehnaaz amps up the glam quotient in a brown Sharara set. The actress is seen donning the traditional attire, with her shiny tresses open. She walks along with MC Square and soon after this, a cameraperson say Punjabi look. To which she responds, “He (MC Square) is Haryanvi." The actress’ fashionable traditional avatar has left everyone impressed.

Check out the video here:

Soon after the video was shared, scores of her fans chimed into the comments section to shower love on their favourite actress.

One fan commented, “Punjabi kudi ❤️," another added, “Wow Panjabi kudi🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️." A third fan commented, “Wow wow kitni beautiful gorgeous lag rahe ho Shehnaaz ❤️❤️."

On work front, Shehnaaz was last seen in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. Talking about upcoming projects, the actress will soon make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari among others. The film slated to release in December this year.

Recently, Shehnaaz announced her next Bollywood film titled 100%. She will share screen with John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi in the film. Directed by Sajid Khan, the film will release in theatres next year on Diwali. ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill talks about life lessons she learned from Salman Khan, “He told me that I can go really far in life if I work hard, He motivates me a lot”

Shehnaaz is nowadays hosting Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill— a chat show hosted by Shehnaaz herself wherein several celebrity guests like Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, etc have marked their attendance.

Read all the Latest Movies News here