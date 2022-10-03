Punjabi Singer Alfaz 'Out of Danger' After Being Hit By Tempo, Honey Singh Informs Culprits Caught

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has informed that Punjabi singer Alfaz Singh is now “out of danger” after a deadly attack in Mohali on Saturday night. Honey Singh revealed that Alfaz was hit by a tempo traveller on October 1. The rapper took to Instagram to thank the Mohali police for nabbing the culprits.

“Special thanks to Mohali police who caught the culprits who hit Alfaaz with a tempo traveller on road last night @itsaslialfaaz is now out of danger too,” Singh’s Instagram post read.

Earlier, Singh had shared Alfaz’s photo from the hospital on his Instagram account on Sunday, October 2, and along with the pic, he had warned the attackers. Singh wrote, “My brother @itsaslialfaaz has been attacked last night, Whoever planned this… I won’t let you go!! Take my words!! Everyone please pray for him.” He later deleted this post from his account.

Honey Singh and Alfaaz aka Amanjot Singh Panwar are among the most popular music artistes in the Punjabi music industry. They have worked together in chartbuster songs like Haye Mera Dil, Bebo, Birthday Bash, and Yaar Bathere.

Earlier this month, Honey Singh grabbed the headlines for his divorce from Shalini Talwar. Singh and Shalini officially ended their marriage of 11 years. The duo had filed for divorce in 2021, and it was finally granted by Delhi’s Saket Court on September 8, 2022. Honey Singh reportedly paid a hefty amount of Rs 1 crore to Shalini as alimony.

Last year, Shalini had accused Honey Singh ad his family of domestic violence. Shalini, in her complaint, had accused Honey Singh, and his mother and sister of ‘numerous incidents of physical abuse, verbal, mental abuse and emotional abuse’. She also claimed that they had been dating since 2001, and got married in 2011. But, Singh’s behaviour was ‘rude, brash, aggressive, contemptuous and disrespectful’ towards her. She also accused him of ‘mercilessly beating’ her up after their wedding pictures were leaked.

