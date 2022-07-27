Punjabi Singer Balwinder Safri Passes Away, Diljit Dosanjh Pays Tribute

Popular Punjabi Singer Balwinder Safri passed away on Wednesday night at the age of 63. He was hospitalised in April this year after he underwent heart surgery. However, the singer later went into coma. After spending 86 days in the hospital, the singer was discharged but he could not survive and passed away.

Balwinder Safri was popularly known for his folk music and was a big name, especially in the British Asian music industry. His songs including ‘Chan Mere Makhna’, ‘Pao Bhangra’, ‘Paar Linghade’ were widely loved by all.

Soon after the news of his demise, Diljit Dosanjh took to Twitter and paid tributes to the late singer. He dropped a picture of Safri and wrote ‘Waheguru’ in the caption with folded hands emoji.

WAHEGURU Balwinder Safri Ji pic.twitter.com/1HPwlKPkLW — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) July 26, 2022

Former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh also tweeted, “Saddened to learn about the death of Punjabi music legend Balwinder Safri today. My heartfelt condolences are with his family and millions of Punjabi fans around the world.”

Saddened to learn about the death of Punjabi music legend Balwinder Safri today. My heartfelt condolences are with his family and millions of Punjabi fans around the world. pic.twitter.com/7NVNUgUiIf — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) July 26, 2022

Social media is flooded with fans mourning the demise of Balwinder Safri. Check out some of the tweets here:

Rip the legend Balwinder Safri…thank you for all the badboy bhangra tunes pic.twitter.com/1eMFLEnkTT — Sukh Knight (@SukhKnight) July 26, 2022

What a sad day it is today. The Panjabi music industry has lost a gem. The UK Bhangra industry, one of it’s first and finest trailblazers. One of the most gifted and talented singers we had. Balwinder Safri was one of a kind pic.twitter.com/GcEiQOYLUo — GKG (@GillysGuidance) July 26, 2022

Such sad news to hear of the legendary Balwinder Safri has passed away, he put a stamp on #bhangra #music

His songs are timeless but this one song will continue to blast on car stereos. Its one of my all time favourites plays at every family of mine RIP pic.twitter.com/OFKVvQ0lep — (@CeeseKSeera) July 26, 2022

ABSOLUTE LEGENDBalwinder Safri, a man who came to UK, put his stamp on the scene & enriched Punjabi #Bhangra world with a huge impact in early 90s which spread to other western countries ie Australia

– He was the voice of a generation & 1 of the best!

RIP#BalwinderSafri pic.twitter.com/BCjBRrwDub — Sonia Randhawa (@SoniRw) July 26, 2022

Rest in peace, Balwinder Safri!

