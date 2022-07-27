CHANGE LANGUAGE
Punjabi Singer Balwinder Safri Passes Away, Diljit Dosanjh Pays Tribute
2-MIN READ

Punjabi Singer Balwinder Safri Passes Away, Diljit Dosanjh Pays Tribute

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: July 27, 2022, 08:27 IST

New Delhi, India

Punjabi singer Balwinder Safri passed away at the age of 63

Punjabi singer Balwinder Safri passed away at the age of 63 (Photo: Twitter)

Balwinder Safri was popularly known for his folk music and was a big name, especially in the British Asian music industry.

Popular Punjabi Singer Balwinder Safri passed away on Wednesday night at the age of 63. He was hospitalised in April this year after he underwent heart surgery. However, the singer later went into coma. After spending 86 days in the hospital, the singer was discharged but he could not survive and passed away.

Balwinder Safri was popularly known for his folk music and was a big name, especially in the British Asian music industry. His songs including ‘Chan Mere Makhna’, ‘Pao Bhangra’, ‘Paar Linghade’ were widely loved by all.

Soon after the news of his demise, Diljit Dosanjh took to Twitter and paid tributes to the late singer. He dropped a picture of Safri and wrote ‘Waheguru’ in the caption with folded hands emoji.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh also tweeted, “Saddened to learn about the death of Punjabi music legend Balwinder Safri today. My heartfelt condolences are with his family and millions of Punjabi fans around the world.”

Social media is flooded with fans mourning the demise of Balwinder Safri. Check out some of the tweets here:

Rest in peace, Balwinder Safri!

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

first published:July 27, 2022, 08:22 IST
last updated:July 27, 2022, 08:27 IST