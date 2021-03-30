Punjabi Singer Diljaan, 31, Dies in a Car Accident Near Amritsar

Punjabi singer Diljaan, who is best known for tracks Shoon Karke and Tere Warge died on Tuesday morning after he was involved in a car accident in Jandiala Guru near Amritsar. He was 31.

According to several reports, Diljaan’s car collided with a truck parked on the Amritsar-Jalandhar GT Road as he was returning from Amritsar to his hometown Kartarpur. His car was reportedly in high speed when it collided with the truck. The singer died on the spot.

Artists from the Punjabi film and fraternity took to social media to mourn his demise. From Ravinder Grewal to miss Pooja, artists shared their condolence messages on social media.

Diljaan rose to fame as the first runner-up on the reality show Sur Kshetrain 2012. The show saw singers from India and Pakistan battling it on stage. The Indian team was mentored by Himesh Reshammiya and the Pakistani team was mentored by Aatif Aslam. Asha Bhosle, Abida Parveen and Runa Laila judged the show. It was hosted by Ayesha Takia. Diljaan voiced several tracks and appeared in music videos. He also participated in Awaaz Punjab Di.