Punjabi Singer Manmeet Singh's Body Found in Kareri Lake After Flash Flood in Himachal

Body of Punjabi Sufi singer Manmeet Singh recovered from Kareri lake area in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district on Tuesday, according to the Senior Superintendent of Police, Kangra Vimukt Ranjan. A few days ago, Singh, along with his brothers and friends, had come to Shahpur which is located at a distance of 25km from the lake. As per reports, the group went to Kareri from Shahpur on Monday. During the torrential rains, Singh was reportedly slipped and fallen into Kareri lake. After getting the news about the accident, Singh’s family members immediately reached the spot.

Singh and his friends were also trapped in Dharamshala after a cloudburst that triggered a flash flood, washing away vehicles and causing damage to properties in the Bhagsu Nag area.

#WATCH Flash flood in Bhagsu Nag, Dharamshala due to heavy rainfall. #HimachalPradesh(Video credit: SHO Mcleodganj Vipin Chaudhary) pic.twitter.com/SaFjg1MTl4— ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2021

Heavy rain has lashed the Kangra district, 58 km from Dharamshala, throwing life into disarray. Some of the hotels in the area have reported heavy damage. The cloudburst and flash floods have instilled fear in people and also caused commotion and confusion.

Besides Kangra, several other districts in Himachal Pradesh have also witnessed heavy rain after days of hot weather. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to chief minister Jairam Thakur and taken stock of the situation arising due to the floods in several districts of the state and assured him all possible help from the Centre.

