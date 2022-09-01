Punjabi Singer Nirvair Singh Dies in Tragic Car Accident; Had Moved to Australia for Singing Career

In a tragic turn of events, Punjabi singer Nirvair Singh passed away after being involved in a horrific three-vehicle collision. The accident took place in Melbourne’s northwest on Tuesday, August 30. As per a report by Daily Mail, it is alleged that a car that was driving erratically in the area collided with two others in Diggers Rest. A man and woman were arrested at the scene and were placed under police custody in the hospital. Officials claim that Nirviar Singh was ‘in the wrong place at the wrong time.’

The singer, who moved to Australia almost 9 years ago to pursue his career in the music industry, died on the scene. He was on his way to work when the alleged incident took place. The massive impact of the collision left the driver of the third vehicle with minor injuries, who was immediately rushed to a medical facility. Nirvair’s death has sent a major shockwave among the Indian community.

The singer’s best friend took to social media to mourn the huge loss alongside a few photos of Singh. In a lengthy Punjabi caption, the best friend praised the late musician’s singing career, hailing ‘Tere Bina’ from ‘My Turn’ as one of his greatest hits. He added Singh was one of the kindest people in the world and that his passing has shaken the conscience of the Indian community in Melbourne.

“Nirvair, bro I just woke up hearing this,” he said. “Tera song ‘Tere Bina’ was the best song in our album ‘My Turn’ from which we all started our career. Veer tu insaan boht vadia c and poore Melbourne lai tera jaana shocking aa. RIP bro.” Take a look at the post below:

Another friend, Harpreet Singh Marwaha, also paid a heartfelt tribute to Singh via social media and wrote, “Sad and shocking news for the community. You have gone too early. May his pure soul RIP.” Meanwhile, in a conversation with the Herald Sun, he revealed, “Singh was a very dear friend and a kind human being. He always had a smile on his face and was ready to help anyone in need.”

Reportedly, no charges have been laid off as of yet and police’s investigation of the cause behind the crash still continues.

