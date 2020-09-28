Punjabi Singers, Actors Hold Protest In Support Of Farmers

Batala (Pb): Several Punjabi singers and actors such as Ammy Virk and Deep Sidhu held a protest here on Monday in solidarity with the farmers agitating against the new farm laws. Prominent among them who took part in the protest also included Kanwar Grewal, Ranjit Bawa and Resham Singh Anmol.

They exhorted people to join hands in farmers’ fight against the farm laws. “The time has come for artists and the youth to come together against the government to force it to withdraw the farm laws. Every section of the society is with farmers,” said Bawa.

Actor and singer Ammy Virksaid, “Farmers are not going to benefit from these laws.” He claimed that with these laws, the minimum support price system would come to an end. They also accused the Centre of not consulting farmers before drafting these legislations.

They further claimed that big corporates would “exploit” farmers. Protesters were carrying black flags as a mark of protest against these Bills.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday gave assent to the three contentious bills — the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020.