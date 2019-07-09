Take the pledge to vote

Punjabi Singham Trailer Looks Promising with Some Action Packed Drama

Parmish Verma who plays the role of cop in the upcoming movie made his acting debut in punjabi industry with Rocky Mental.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 9, 2019, 5:49 PM IST
Punjabi Singham Trailer Looks Promising with Some Action Packed Drama
A still from Punjabi Singham.
The makers of 'Singham' in Punjabi language have finally launched the trailer of movie subsequent to the release of teaser. This Parmish Verma starrer film is all set to hit theaters on August 9. Along with Parmish Verma, the movie will also witness Sonam Bajwa in a lead role.

Based on Bollywood movie ‘Singham', the storyline will hardly encounter any changes. However, the name of popular character Bajirao Singham is subject to change as Parmish's cop character is named Dilsher Singh.

The three minutes long trailer features Parmish Verma doing a lot of action packed sequences. Along with that the trailer also shows chemistry between Sonam Bajwa and Parmish Verma. Directed by Navaniat Singh, Singham's trailer has already gathered more than 300k views within 3 hours of its release. Previously, Navaniat Singh has directed some of the renowned punjabi movies like Mel Krade Rabba, Dharti and Singh vs Kaur. Besides that he has also helmed Yamla Pagla Deewana.

Meanwhile, Parmish Verma who plays the role of cop in the upcoming movie made his acting debut in punjabi industry with Rocky Mental. Apart from being an actor, Parmish Verma is also a popular punjabi singer who have songs like Gaal Ni Kadni, Sab Fade Jange, Chal Oye, Le Chakk Main Aa Gya to his credit.

Besides Parmish, the movie will star Sonam Bajwa as his love interest and Kartar Cheema as the main antagonist.

