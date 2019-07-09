Punjabi Singham Trailer Looks Promising with Some Action Packed Drama
Parmish Verma who plays the role of cop in the upcoming movie made his acting debut in punjabi industry with Rocky Mental.
A still from Punjabi Singham.
The makers of 'Singham' in Punjabi language have finally launched the trailer of movie subsequent to the release of teaser. This Parmish Verma starrer film is all set to hit theaters on August 9. Along with Parmish Verma, the movie will also witness Sonam Bajwa in a lead role.
Based on Bollywood movie ‘Singham', the storyline will hardly encounter any changes. However, the name of popular character Bajirao Singham is subject to change as Parmish's cop character is named Dilsher Singh.
The three minutes long trailer features Parmish Verma doing a lot of action packed sequences. Along with that the trailer also shows chemistry between Sonam Bajwa and Parmish Verma. Directed by Navaniat Singh, Singham's trailer has already gathered more than 300k views within 3 hours of its release. Previously, Navaniat Singh has directed some of the renowned punjabi movies like Mel Krade Rabba, Dharti and Singh vs Kaur. Besides that he has also helmed Yamla Pagla Deewana.
Meanwhile, Parmish Verma who plays the role of cop in the upcoming movie made his acting debut in punjabi industry with Rocky Mental. Apart from being an actor, Parmish Verma is also a popular punjabi singer who have songs like Gaal Ni Kadni, Sab Fade Jange, Chal Oye, Le Chakk Main Aa Gya to his credit.
Besides Parmish, the movie will star Sonam Bajwa as his love interest and Kartar Cheema as the main antagonist.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'The Lion King' Has it All Wrong, This is How Prides Really Work
- Snowball, the Dancing Cockatoo, is Teaching Scientists a Thing Or Two About 80s Dance Moves
- Arjun Kapoor's Hilarious Birthday Wish for 'Industry's Original Chocolate Boy' Ranveer Singh
- Virat Kohli's Day Out With Anushka Sharma Before India Vs New Zealand World Cup Semi-final
- Pooran, Allen & Thomas Handed West Indies Contracts for First Time
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s