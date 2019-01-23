English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Punjabi Star Ammy Virk to Make Bollywood Debut as Cricketer Balwinder Singh Sandhu in World Cup Movie
Fronted by Ranveer Singh, the film will chronicle India's win under Kapil Dev's captainship, when the Men in Blue defeated West Indies in the final to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy in 1983.
Image Courtesy- Ammy Virk/Instagram
Ammy Virk has joined the cast of '83 and the Punjabi singer-actor will play the role of Indian bowling great Balwinder Singh Sandhu in the sports drama.
Fronted by Ranveer Singh, the film will chronicle India's win under Kapil Dev's captainship, when the Men in Blue defeated West Indies in the final to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy in 1983. The film, to be directed by Kabir Khan, marks Ammy's Bollywood debut.
"Sat Shri Akaal. Thanks everyone for so much love... I am going to make my Bollywood debut... Thank you so much," Virk wrote while tagging Singh, Khan and the official handle of Reliance Entertainment.
Sandhu played an instrumental role, both as a batsman and bowler, in the final against West Indies and had famously clean bowled Gordon Greenidge.
The film's makers made the big announcement with a short video that described Sandhu as “the bowler who swung ’83 World Cup India’s way” and “the Singh, who was a king, both on and off the field.” It introduced Ammy to the Hindi audience as “the multi-talented Punjabi star.”
Ammy Virk has starred in hit Punjabi films like Angrej, Laung Laachi and Qismat, the last of which was named after one of his most popular songs.
Sandhu is also training the cast for the film. The much-awaited film will release on April 10, 2020. 83 is produced by Madhu Mantena, Vishnu Induri and Khan, and presented by Reliance Entertainment.
Sat shri akaal sab nu te thnku tuc ainna pyaar ditta, jihde karke m goin to do debut in bollywood... thnku so much... shukar waheguru ji da...@RanveerOfficial bhaji @kabirkhankk sir @83thefilm @RelianceEnt #mantenamadhu sir @vishinduri sir , thnx to @PawanGill bhaji #Relive83 pic.twitter.com/3KQoSWKHvM— Ammy Virk (@AmmyVirk) January 23, 2019
