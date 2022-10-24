Punjabis In The House! Shehnaaz Gill Dances With Guru Randhawa At a Diwali Party; Watch

It’s Diwali time and Bollywood celebrities are busy too attending parties one after the other. Among others, Punjabi heartthrob Shehnaaz Gill has also been attending several of these star-studded parties. On Sunday night, the actress was snapped at producer Krishan Kumar’s Diwali bash which was attended by several other celebrities including Kiara Advani, Shilpa Shetty, Shriya Saran, Ananya Panday, Himesh Reshammiya, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash.

For the special night, Shehnaaz wore a beige lehenga and looked absolutely stunning. She accessorised her look with multi-colour statement jewellery.

In a video that surfaced online, Shehnaaz was seen dancing at the party with Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa. The two were all smiles as they enjoyed some memorable moments together. The video was originally shared on Instagram by Guru Randhawa himself with the caption, “With India’s fav @shehnaazgill ❤️ Happy Diwali (sic)”.

Reacting to the video, one of the social media users wrote, “Punjabis in the house”. Another fan wrote, “When two Punjabis her together they make pataka”. One of Shehnaaz’s fans also shared a heartwarming note for her that read, “Happy diwali ✨ Beautiful baby girl…. So so happy to see her enjoying and being the happiest ❤️❤️❤️ Indeed she is sabki ladli baby”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is now all set to enter Bollywood. She is currently working on Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which will be her Bollywood debut movie. Helmed and penned by Farhad Samji and Sajid Nadiadwala respectively, the film also stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati and Parth Siddhpura among others. The film will hit theatres on Eid next year.

Besides this, a TellyChakkar report recently claimed that Shehnaaz has also signed a South movie with one of the biggest directors in the industry. However, no further details have been shared and there’s no official confirmation of this so far.

