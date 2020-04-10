Purab Kohli Gives Update About His Family's Health, Says They Have 'Fully Recovered' From Covid-19

Three days after sharing that his family had contracted the Coronavirus and recovering from it in London, actor Purab Kohli has given an update on his health stating that he has "fully recovered." Purab on Friday took to social media and shared a picture of the family, stating that they were well now.
"Thank you all... you lovely people for your warms wishes... we really left a strong bolt of love come our way. Rest assured we are very well and fully recovered now," Purab wrote.
View this post on Instagram
Thank you 🙏🏽 all you lovely people for your warms wishes 💜 we really left a strong bolt of love come our way. Rest assured we are very well and fully recovered now. Please remember It is important to stay indoors now. Yes it’s hard! But firstly we need to put the brakes on this pandemic, and then we have to conserve energy and rest our bodies and build strength. God forbid if you do catch the virus, your body which is the real weapon against this virus, will need loads of energy to fight it. A big shout out to all the frontline workers and health workers around the world who are risking their own health and the health of families to serve us all. Bless them 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 Take care and lots of love from Lucy, Inaya, Osian and me. This is a photo of us in Coonoor last year while I was filming Out of love. Also a reminder to me of the good times to come once we beat this problem as #OneWorld #FightAgainstCorona
He also urged people to "stay indoors".
"Yes it's hard! But firstly we need to put the brakes on this pandemic, and then we have to conserve energy and rest our bodies and build strength. God forbid if you do catch the virus, your body which is the real weapon against this virus, will need loads of energy to fight it."
Purab also thanked all those who are working day and night to protect the world from the deadly virus.
"A big shout out to all the frontline workers and health workers around the world who are risking their own health and the health of families to serve us all. Bless them.
"This is a photo of us in Coonoor last year while I was filming Out of love. Also a reminder to me of the good times to come once we beat this problem as #OneWorld #FightAgainstCorona," Purab added, sharing a throwback picture that shows him sharing smiles with his wife Lucy, daughter Inaya and son Osian.
On Tuesday Purab had shared a heartening post stating that his family had contacted the Virus in London and detailing how it was his five-year-old daughter Lucy who had first shown symptoms.
Check out the post below:
View this post on Instagram
Hey guys, we’ve just had a flu and given our symptoms our GP says we were down with Covid 19. Pretty similar to a regular flu with a stronger cough and a feeling of breathlessness. Inaya got it first and very mild. A cough and a cold for two days. Then Lucy got it more in the chest, quite similar to the cough symptom everyone has been talking about. Then me, i got a solid cold for one day which was horrid then it vanished and this irritating cough set in for 3 days. Three of us had only mild 100-101 temperatures and fatigue. Osian got it last with a 104 fever for 3 nights. Also a runny nose and a slight cough. His fever disappeared only on his 5th day. We were constantly in touch with the GP on the phone. Apparently everyone in London is getting it and its rampant here, and a few people we know have gotten it. Just wanted to share it with you if it helps reduce the panic a little to know someone who has had it and is fine. On Wednesday last week we were out of self imposed quarantine and are not contagious any longer. We were doing 4 to 5 steams and salt water gargles a day, ginger haldi honey mixtures to sooth the throat really helped. Also warm water bottles on the chest really helped relax the chest. Hot baths helped the fluie feelings. And of course lots and lots of rest even now after two weeks we can feel our bodies still recovering. Please stay safe. I hope none of you get it but if you do, know that your body is strong enough to fight it. Seek proper advice from your doctors as intensity of each case is different as was in my household alone. And please stay home and rest the body as much as possible. Lots of love. #CoronaVirus #Covid19 #Recovery #DontPanic #Breathe #Calm
Follow @News18Movies for more