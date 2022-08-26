Purab Kohli Reveals He Could Not 'Shake Off' His Rock On Image: 'Not Easy To Leave Characters Behind'

Purab Kohli has worked in several movies including Hip Hip Hurray, My Brother Nikhil and Awarapan among others. However, what brought him to the forefront was his stellar performance in the 2008 musical drama Rock On, a film that attained cult status owing to its melodious music and coming-of-age storyline. The film also starred Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Rampal, and Prachi Desai and was widely appreciated by all. Years after, Purab has now revealed that for a long time, he couldn’t ‘shake off’ the image of his character from Rock On.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the talented actor shared, “After Rock On, I was so excited as there was an explosion of work. I was also told that the time is good, so I should say yes to everything that came my way. But soon I realised that KD (Kedar ‘Killer Drummer’ Zaveri, Purab’s character in Rock On) was spilling into everything. I couldn’t shake him off and every role that I played started looking funny. ”

Purab also revealed that he had to take a break in order to get himself out of his on-screen character. “That’s when I decided that I need to take a break. You do need time to shake these characters off as they get stuck to you. But at times, it’s really not so easy to leave your characters behind and walk away,” he added.