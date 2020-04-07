Purab Kohli Says He, Wife Lucy and Their Two Kids Were All Down with COVID-19 Symptoms in London

In a heart-wrenching post on Instagram, actor Purab Kohli has said that he and his wife Lucy Payton and their two kids were detected with COVID-19 symptoms. He said his family came out of self-quarantine last week and they are no longer infected.

The actor said that it was their 5-year-old daughter Inaya who showed symptom first, followed by his wife and himself. His son Osian, who is less than two years old, got it last with a 104 fever for 3 nights. "Also a runny nose and a slight cough. His fever disappeared only on his 5th day," Purab posted.

"We were constantly in touch with the GP on the phone. Apparently everyone in London is getting it and its rampant here, and a few people we know have gotten it. Just wanted to share it with you if it helps reduce the panic a little to know someone who has had it and is fine. On Wednesday last week we were out of self imposed quarantine and are not contagious any longer," actor posted.

Purab has detailed the symptoms he and his family had, as well as the measures they were taking to recover. "We were doing 4 to 5 steams and salt water gargles a day, ginger haldi honey mixtures to sooth the throat really helped. Also warm water bottles on the chest really helped relax the chest. Hot baths helped the fluie feelings. And of course lots and lots of rest even now after two weeks we can feel our bodies still recovering," he shared.

Purab was last seen in the web series Out of Love. He divides time between India and London.