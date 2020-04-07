MOVIES

Purab Kohli Says He, Wife Lucy and Their Two Kids Were All Down with COVID-19 Symptoms in London

Image: Instagram

Actor Purab Kohli and his whole family, including wife Lucy and kids Inaya and Osian, had COVID-19 symptoms. They have recovered since.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 7, 2020, 6:51 PM IST
In a heart-wrenching post on Instagram, actor Purab Kohli has said that he and his wife Lucy Payton and their two kids were detected with COVID-19 symptoms. He said his family came out of self-quarantine last week and they are no longer infected.

The actor said that it was their 5-year-old daughter Inaya who showed symptom first, followed by his wife and himself. His son Osian, who is less than two years old, got it last with a 104 fever for 3 nights. "Also a runny nose and a slight cough. His fever disappeared only on his 5th day," Purab posted.

"We were constantly in touch with the GP on the phone. Apparently everyone in London is getting it and its rampant here, and a few people we know have gotten it. Just wanted to share it with you if it helps reduce the panic a little to know someone who has had it and is fine. On Wednesday last week we were out of self imposed quarantine and are not contagious any longer," actor posted.

Purab has detailed the symptoms he and his family had, as well as the measures they were taking to recover. "We were doing 4 to 5 steams and salt water gargles a day, ginger haldi honey mixtures to sooth the throat really helped. Also warm water bottles on the chest really helped relax the chest. Hot baths helped the fluie feelings. And of course lots and lots of rest even now after two weeks we can feel our bodies still recovering," he shared.

Hey guys, we’ve just had a flu and given our symptoms our GP says we were down with Covid 19. Pretty similar to a regular flu with a stronger cough and a feeling of breathlessness. Inaya got it first and very mild. A cough and a cold for two days. Then Lucy got it more in the chest, quite similar to the cough symptom everyone has been talking about. Then me, i got a solid cold for one day which was horrid then it vanished and this irritating cough set in for 3 days. Three of us had only mild 100-101 temperatures and fatigue. Osian got it last with a 104 fever for 3 nights. Also a runny nose and a slight cough. His fever disappeared only on his 5th day. We were constantly in touch with the GP on the phone. Apparently everyone in London is getting it and its rampant here, and a few people we know have gotten it. Just wanted to share it with you if it helps reduce the panic a little to know someone who has had it and is fine. On Wednesday last week we were out of self imposed quarantine and are not contagious any longer. We were doing 4 to 5 steams and salt water gargles a day, ginger haldi honey mixtures to sooth the throat really helped. Also warm water bottles on the chest really helped relax the chest. Hot baths helped the fluie feelings. And of course lots and lots of rest even now after two weeks we can feel our bodies still recovering. Please stay safe. I hope none of you get it but if you do, know that your body is strong enough to fight it. Seek proper advice from your doctors as intensity of each case is different as was in my household alone. And please stay home and rest the body as much as possible. Lots of love. #CoronaVirus #Covid19 #Recovery #DontPanic #Breathe #Calm

Purab was last seen in the web series Out of Love. He divides time between India and London.

