Purab Kohli Shares Photo with New-Born Son, See Here

Purab Kohli got married to his long-time girlfriend Lucy Payton last February.

Updated:February 12, 2019, 11:48 AM IST
Purab Kohli Shares Photo with New-Born Son, See Here
Purab Kohli with is infant son Osian Nur. (Image: Instagram/Purab Kohli)
Actor Purab Kohli took to Instagram on Sunday to announce the birth of his son Osian Nur.

Sharing a photo of him sleeping with the new-born, he wrote, “Balls of hair fuzzing up together. Hello #OsianNur #MySon26/01/2019.”



Osian is Purab’s second child with his wife Lucy Payton, a UK-based yoga teacher. They also have a two-year-old daughter together, named Inaaya. Purab and Lucy got married in February last year.

Once a popular model and VJ, Purab is best known for starring in films like Rock On, Airlift, Noor, Shaadi Ke Side Effects and My Brother...Nikhil. On his first-born being a love child, he earlier told Indian Express, “When Inaya was conceived, we were not married and it didn’t matter to me. When Lucy called me and said, ‘Hey we are having a baby and I said wow. Let’s do it.’

“There was pressure to get married. My mother was the most concerned and my family did say you guys have to get married quickly when she was pregnant. But I was adamant about not doing it because I never wanted my baby to feel that we got into a relationship because she was coming.”

“My parents have always been supportive of my decisions. I understand that the decisions I have made with Lucy have shaken the foundations [of the] institution of marriage, but my family was evolved enough to accept us,” he told Hindustan Times in another interview.

Currently on a paternity leave, Purab often shares photos of his daughter on social media. Check out some of the best ones here:





I’m not waiting for #boxingday #InayaAmelia

#InayaAmelia discovering the #touchmenot plant

