Purab Kohli Turns 43: How the Actor Started in TV and Then Made it Big in Films

Actor Purab Kohli is celebrating his 43rd birthday today. Kohli, apart from being an actor, is also a model and a video jockey. He was born on February 23, 1979. Purab has acted in several hit shows, films and web series in his Bollywood career of over 19 years.

Purab is one of those actors who started their career on television and ultimately proved themselves on the big screen as well. On his birthday, let’s try and find certain special things related to his personal and professional life.

He made his Bollywood debut with the movie Bas Yun Hi alongside Nandita Das. After this, he worked in the films 13th Floor, Supari, Vastu Shastra, Jal, and My Brother Nikhil. He starred in Mahesh Bhatt’s 2006 movie Woh Lamhe and was again cast in Bhatt’s 2007 film Awarapan. He went on to star in films such as Typewriter, Rock On, Rock On 2, and Shaadi Ke Side Effects. He was last seen in the movie Noor, starring Sonakshi Sinha in the lead role.

Purab Kohli got married to his long-time girlfriend and live-in partner, Lucy Payton, on 15 February 2018 in Goa. The couple had already become parents to a girl named Inaya in 2015. After marriage, the couple welcomed their second child.

He had started his career on television in the show ‘Hip Hip Hurray’, and ventured into films in 2003. However, he originally had no plans to become an actor.

In a 2004 interview, he said that he had no plans to act in movies. He had done some small work only for fun and became serious about acting only when he garnered appreciation from people.

He had a low phase in the year 2009 when he slipped into depression. However, all’s well now for the birthday boy.

