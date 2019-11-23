'Pure Speculation': Netflix Denies Reports of Imelda Staunton's Casting in The Crown Season 5
There were reports that Imelda Staunton, best known for featuring in films Vera Drake and Harry Potter series, will replace Olivia Colman, who currently stars as the British monarch in 'The Crown'.
credits - #ImeldaStaunton instagram
Netflix has dismissed the reports that British actor Imelda Staunton has been cast Queen Elizabeth II for the fifth and sixth seasons of its critically-acclaimed show The Crown.
There were reports that Staunton, best known for featuring in films Vera Drake and Harry Potter series, will replace Olivia Colman, who currently stars as the British monarch in the show's third installment.
Colman will reprise the role in the fourth chapter, which will arrive next year. Before her, Claire Foy played the part in the royal drama's first two seasons.
According to Variety, the streamer on Thursday called the reports of Staunton's casting as "pure speculation".
"We are currently filming season 4 of The Crown but have not commissioned any further seasons as yet, therefore any news on casting remains pure speculation," a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement.
The third season of The Crown, which debuted on Netflix on November 17, also features Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret.
