'Purely Personal': MAA President Manchu Vishnu on Meeting With Andhra CM

Manchu Vishnu, the Telugu film star and the head of the Movie Artistes Association (MAA), on Tuesday, paid a visit to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his Camp office in Tadepalli. The Mosagallu actor claims that an invitation was given to his father, Mohan Babu, but it did not reach him.

He then went on to say that he knows who was behind the conspiracy. Despite such misbehaviour, Manchu Vishnu stated that he would continue to fight for the benefit of Tollywood.

The meeting grabbed attention since Vishnu visited Jagan over a week after Tollywood stars Chiranjeevi and others raised the industry’s difficulties with the Chief Minister. Before this, there had been no statement from Vishnu on ticket pricing.

However, after he met with the CM on Tuesday, Vishnu told the reporters that he talked about numerous issues concerning the film industry and the expansion of the film industry in Andhra Pradesh. He further stated that the meeting on Tuesday was “purely personal," and that he also had lunch with CM.

During an event in Tirupathi, the Dhee actor allegedly discussed the Andhra Pradesh government’s decision on movie ticket rates. To begin, he stated that both Telugu states are very supportive of the Telugu film industry, but expressing his views for the advantage of a few is not right.

He went on to say that in Telangana, cinema ticket prices had just been hiked and that some individuals had gone to court about it. In contrast, cinema ticket prices in Andhra Pradesh were lowered, and exhibitors in the state went to the polls to determine if it is preferable to raise or lower the price.

Despite disagreements on some matters, the MAA president described the film industry as a unified family. “We will address disagreements within," he said. He went on to say that the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are the cinema industry’s two eyes. They are equal in every way, as are Telugu people, he continued.

