'Purest and Perfect': Abhidnya Bhave’s Husband Pens Special Noter on Her Birthday

Marathi actor Abhidnya Bhave celebrated her birthday on Sunday amid thousands of wishes from her fans and well-wishers. Among many wishes, the one that caught the attention of people was that of her husband, Mehul Pai. Mehul, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment, has made a special post for Abhidnya and shared a romantic video with her.

“Out of 7 or 8 billion people in this world, God has chosen for me, a person who is purest and perfect," he said in the post. “After that, God may have stopped making such selfless persons. Stay as you are, love you. Happy birthday!"

Last year, Abhidnya and Mehul got married. They’d known one other for 15 years. Last year, their friendship blossomed into love, and the pair married in a low-key ceremony on January 6. Mehul was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year and he shared the news on his social media handle.

Advertisement

In a post, he said, “I have met many foolish people in my life. But cancer is the biggest fool of them all. Sorry cancer, but you have chosen the wrong person.” While sharing this post, Mehul also shared two photos of himself in the hospital. Many of his wife’s friends from the Marathi industry wished him a speedy recovery. Abhidnya has chosen not to publicly address Mehul’s health issue, but she has continued to share posts wishing him a swift recovery.

Abhidnya recently made a post saying that marriage was not just about material things like elegant dresses, expensive jewellery, flawless pictures, and so on. She went on to say that marriage was also about keeping promises when the pair faced difficulties in life. With this post, Abhidnya included two photographs. She can be seen clutching Mehul’s hand in the first photo. In this picture, Mehul’s hand is bandaged. In the second photo, the couple is smiling.

Abhidnya has appeared in several productions, including the film Sur Sapata, the serial Tula Pahate Re, Khulata Kali Khulena, and others. Mehul is a native of Mumbai and has been working as an operations manager at Clockworks Events Pvt Ltd for the last 12 years.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.