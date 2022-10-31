Liger director Puri Jagannadh penned a moving letter regarding the controversy involving the distributors. For the unversed, Liger distributors allegedly threatened to protest against Jagannadh over the non-repayment of money following the massive failure of the Vijay Deverakonda-starrer. The director had also filed a case against two distributors. Now, a letter written by the filmmaker has gone viral, in which Jagannadh said he has not deceived anyone but the audience.

In the letter, shared by several social media users on Twitter, Puri Jagannadh explained that he has realised failure and success are not opposites but go hand-in-hand. He noted that nothing is permanent in this industry and that events should be looked at as experiences rather than successes and failures. He noted that though success brings money, it is failure that brings about knowledge.

Dynamic director #PuriJagannadh writes his heart out and clearly mentioned his philosophy towards the life. ❤️@PuriConnects pic.twitter.com/rYnt7DbjWw — (@UrsVamsiShekar) October 30, 2022

“There is nothing to lose in this world except that we always gain mentally and financially. So don’t see anything as a failure. Bad people around us disappear when bad happens. A look back reveals who is left,” the letter read, as translated by Hindustan Times Telugu. “Life is not life if you don’t take risks. A risk not taken is still a risk,” he added.

Addressing allegations of cheating, Jagannadh said, “If we continue to do our work without expecting anything from anyone and without cheating anyone, there will be no one to harass us. If ever I cheated, I never cheated anyone except the audience who believed in me and bought the tickets for my film.” He added that while he did not deliver as per expectations with Liger, he will return with a more entertaining film.

Liger starred Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. It was Vijay’s first pan-India film. The film failed to create any magic at the box office.

