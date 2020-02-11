Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Puri Jagannadh Shares New Poster of Akash Puri, Ketika Sharma Starrer Romantic
Son of noted Telugu film director Puri Jagannadh, Akash Puri will be seen alongside newcomer Ketika Sharma in the upcoming film Romantic.
Son of noted Telugu film director Puri Jagannadh, Akash Puri will be seen alongside newcomer Ketika Sharma in the upcoming film Romantic.
Son of noted Telugu film director Puri Jagannadh, Akash Puri will be seen alongside newcomer Ketika Sharma in the upcoming film Romantic.
Puri Jagannadh posted a steamy poster featuring Akash and Ketika on Twitter. Along with the poster, he also announced the official release date of Romantic.
He tweeted, “Summer, Beach & Love are connected. Get ready to feel the heat this summer with #Romantic, Worldwide releasing on May 29,2020. Starring @ActorAkashPuri #Ketikasharma. Produced by @purijagan@Charmmeofficial @anilpaduri#SunilKashyap @PuriConnects #PCfilm.”
Summer, Beach & Love are connected. Get ready to feel the heat this summer with #Romantic, Worldwide releasing on May 29,2020.Starring @ActorAkashPuri #KetikasharmaProduced by @purijagan @Charmmeofficial🎬 @anilpaduri🎼#SunilKashyap@PuriConnects #PCfilm pic.twitter.com/DVVbAMtquX— PURIJAGAN (@purijagan) February 10, 2020
Not very long ago, the makers shared another look for a song release titled, Naa Valla Kadhe. The poster captivated audience attention and featured the two actors in rather bold avatars.
Not just Story,Screenplay & Dialogues.@purijagan garu penned a song in his own style of writing for #NuvvuNenuEkshanam,releasing today @ 5Pm.#Romantic*ing @actorakashpuri,#KetikaSharma🎼#SunilKasyap🎬 @anilpaduri💰 @purijagan @Charmmeofficial @PuriConnects #pcfilm pic.twitter.com/yLj8DMp6xf— Puri Connects (@PuriConnects) December 21, 2019
According to reports, Romantic is going to be a new-age love saga where Akash will be seen playing the role of struggling slum-dweller. It is being helmed by Anil Paduri. Makarand Deshpande, Uttej, Sunaina and Ramya Krishnan will essay pivotal roles in the movie. The powerful chemistry between Akash and Ketika is creating substantial buzz and fans are highly anticipating the duo to create some on-screen steam and sizzle.
Akash Puri made his debut in films a child artist and appeared in films like, Gabbar Singh, Bujjigadu and Chirutha. His debut film as the main lead was Mehbooba in 2018.
Ketika Sharma, who became a sensation with Dubsmash videos, is set to make her Tollywood debut with this film.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Coronavirus And MWC 2020: Vivo Also Declines Barcelona Trip Because of Deadly Virus
- Arijit Singh Buys 4 Flats Worth Rs 9 Crore in Mumbai: Report
- Photographer Reveals What's up With Donald Trump's 'Controversial' Orange Tan Line
- Coronavirus is Hitting Tech Companies Hard And Could Soon Hurt Your Wallet Too
- FIH Hockey Pro League 2020: India Lose 1st Match of Tournament as They Go Down to Belgium