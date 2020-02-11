Puri Jagannadh Shares New Poster of Akash Puri, Ketika Sharma Starrer Romantic

Son of noted Telugu film director Puri Jagannadh, Akash Puri will be seen alongside newcomer Ketika Sharma in the upcoming film Romantic.

Puri Jagannadh posted a steamy poster featuring Akash and Ketika on Twitter. Along with the poster, he also announced the official release date of Romantic.

He tweeted, “Summer, Beach & Love are connected. Get ready to feel the heat this summer with #Romantic, Worldwide releasing on May 29,2020. Starring @ActorAkashPuri #Ketikasharma. Produced by @purijagan@Charmmeofficial @anilpaduri#SunilKashyap @PuriConnects #PCfilm.”

Not very long ago, the makers shared another look for a song release titled, Naa Valla Kadhe. The poster captivated audience attention and featured the two actors in rather bold avatars.

According to reports, Romantic is going to be a new-age love saga where Akash will be seen playing the role of struggling slum-dweller. It is being helmed by Anil Paduri. Makarand Deshpande, Uttej, Sunaina and Ramya Krishnan will essay pivotal roles in the movie. The powerful chemistry between Akash and Ketika is creating substantial buzz and fans are highly anticipating the duo to create some on-screen steam and sizzle.

Akash Puri made his debut in films a child artist and appeared in films like, Gabbar Singh, Bujjigadu and Chirutha. His debut film as the main lead was Mehbooba in 2018.

Ketika Sharma, who became a sensation with Dubsmash videos, is set to make her Tollywood debut with this film.

