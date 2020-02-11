Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Delhi result tally

00/70 seats

(36 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Puri Jagannadh Shares New Poster of Akash Puri, Ketika Sharma Starrer Romantic

Son of noted Telugu film director Puri Jagannadh, Akash Puri will be seen alongside newcomer Ketika Sharma in the upcoming film Romantic.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 11, 2020, 4:02 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Puri Jagannadh Shares New Poster of Akash Puri, Ketika Sharma Starrer Romantic
Son of noted Telugu film director Puri Jagannadh, Akash Puri will be seen alongside newcomer Ketika Sharma in the upcoming film Romantic.

Son of noted Telugu film director Puri Jagannadh, Akash Puri will be seen alongside newcomer Ketika Sharma in the upcoming film Romantic.

Puri Jagannadh posted a steamy poster featuring Akash and Ketika on Twitter. Along with the poster, he also announced the official release date of Romantic.

He tweeted, “Summer, Beach & Love are connected. Get ready to feel the heat this summer with #Romantic, Worldwide releasing on May 29,2020. Starring @ActorAkashPuri #Ketikasharma. Produced by @purijagan@Charmmeofficial @anilpaduri#SunilKashyap @PuriConnects #PCfilm.”

Not very long ago, the makers shared another look for a song release titled, Naa Valla Kadhe. The poster captivated audience attention and featured the two actors in rather bold avatars.

According to reports, Romantic is going to be a new-age love saga where Akash will be seen playing the role of struggling slum-dweller. It is being helmed by Anil Paduri. Makarand Deshpande, Uttej, Sunaina and Ramya Krishnan will essay pivotal roles in the movie. The powerful chemistry between Akash and Ketika is creating substantial buzz and fans are highly anticipating the duo to create some on-screen steam and sizzle.

Akash Puri made his debut in films a child artist and appeared in films like, Gabbar Singh, Bujjigadu and Chirutha. His debut film as the main lead was Mehbooba in 2018.

Ketika Sharma, who became a sensation with Dubsmash videos, is set to make her Tollywood debut with this film.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram