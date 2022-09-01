Puri Jagannadh to Compensate Distributors for Huge Losses After Vijay Deverakonda's Liger Flops?

Liger’s lukewarm response at the box office has shocked the film industry. Vijay Deverakonda starrer was one of the most awaited films of the year. However, it received poor response from the audience and critics.

There have been multiple reports doing the rounds that South distributors have suffered huge losses due to the film’s disastrous performance at the box office. Confirming this, one such distributor from the South, Warangal Srinu had told ETimes, “I have lost something to the tune of 65 per cent of my investment.”

Now, a new report in ETimes claims that the film’s producer Puri Jagannadh, who also helmed the film, has decided to compensate the distributors who have suffered. Puri is apparently heading to Hyderabad and meet those distributors and execute the compensation soon. Srinu confirmed that Puri is looking into the matter.

Apart from Vijay Deverakonda, Liger features Ananya Panday and boxing legend Mike Tyson, who had a cameo in the film. Another report in Bollywood Hungama suggested that the makers reportedly spent almost Rs 25 crore to simply get Mike Tyson on board. Co-producer Karan Johar and Vijay were apparently not very keen on roping in Tyson for such a hefty amount. It was reportedly director Puri Jagannadh’s idea and he was “hell-bent” on getting Mike Tyson on board.

Recently, Liger producer Charmme Kaur spoke out about the back-to-back box office failures in Bollywood and how it’s a ‘scary situation’ at the moment. The Hindi version of Liger managed to collect just Rs. 4.50 crores on Friday. While the film’s release date was 25th August, it only had limited screen count on Thursday. It had collected just Rs. 1.25 crores on Thursday.

“People have access to better content in one click just by sitting at home. The whole family can watch the biggest budget films on television, and until you don’t really excite them, they aren’t coming to the theatres,” Charmme told Free Press Journal. “But, this is not the case in Bollywood. In August, three Telugu films – Bimbisara, Sita Ramam, and Karthikeya 2 – did phenomenally well, which made Rs. 150–170 crores. It happened in the same country. It is difficult to understand since it doesn’t mean people in the South are crazy for films. It is a scary and depressing situation.”

