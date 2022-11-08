Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun Heading To Bangkok For Intense Fight Shoot? Here's What We Know

Superstar Allu Arjun is heading to Bangkok to shoot an intense fight scene for Pushpa 2, a new report claimed. AA began work on Pushpa: The Rule recently and a couple of pictures from the sets have surfaced online recently. It is clear that Allu Arjun is leaving no stone unturned to ensure a blockbuster experience at the cinemas.

While we cannot wait to see what he has in store for us, a Pinkvilla report has claimed that Allu Arjun is heading to Bangkok next week for 15 days for an international schedule of the film. As part of the shoot, he will film a fight sequence and return home just in time to head to Russia for the promotions of Pushpa: The Rise.

“The first schedule of Pushpa 2 will take place outside India. AA is heading to Bangkok on November 13 to shoot some intense fight sequences in forest areas of Bangkok. This is going to be a 15-day long schedule and after he returns, he will soon begin with the promotions of Pushpa part 1 in Russia, but he is yet to lock dates for the same,” a source told the publication.

If that isn’t exciting enough, the report added that Allu Arjun shot a teaser poster recently in Hyderabad and fans would be treated to it soon enough. “Bunny recently shot for teaser poster with cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek at a studio in Hyderabad. The team is working on the same and plans to unveil a teaser look in the last week of November. However, they are yet to fix a date,” the source said.

Last month, speaking with CNN-News18, Allu Arjun revealed that the team is hoping Pushpa 2 would release in 2023. “We are going to start shooting now. Hopefully next year,” he shared. Pushpa was a massive hit. The film not only did great business with its Telugu version but the Hindi version too surpassed Rs 100 crore collection.

