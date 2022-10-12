Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun Shares Big Update On Film's Release Date, Says 'Hopefully Next Year'

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise became an instant hit when it was released in theatres in December 2021. The film brought back audiences into movie halls after the coronavirus pandemic and recorded a business of more than Rs 300 crore worldwide. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for the sequel of the movie – Pushpa: The Rule. On Wednesday, the actor shared an update on the sequel of his movie as he received ‘CNN-News18 Indian of the Year 2022’ Award in New Delhi.

Allu Arjun mentioned that the shooting of the film will begin soon and it might hit theatres next year. “We are going to start shooting now. Hopefully next year,” he shared.

Accepting the award, the megastar also said, “Pushpa was made during the coronavirus time, was released during the coronavirus time. I want to dedicate this award to all the doctors, nurses and all other people in the healthcare sector. My respects to all of them.”

Allu Arjun also talked about how Pushpa was celebrated by everyone across the country and added, “I am very glad that we do have our differences. The beauty of this country is its diversity. But when this movie (Pushpa: The Rise) was made, it was celebrated by India. We are all sons and daughters of the Indian film industry. We are all proud that it is Indian cinema’s victory. We are so glad that we could serve the country with entertainment in these tough times.”

The actor also talked about the concept of pan-India movies and said, “That is the beauty of this country. Each one of us has our own regional language. Now, it’s so beautiful that all of us are stepping into this pan-India zone where language is no big barrier, and cinema is celebrated all over.”

The 40-years-old actor further revealed how he has always admired Hindi cinema and revealed that he has always watched movies from the North. “We used to watch movies from the North, we never used to look at it as very different cinema industry. We loved north, we grew up watching North movies. We have admired Hindi cinema. Now people are watching South films, it’s all cross-culture. I think we are in the best times,” he said.

