Pushpa 2: Big Update for Rashmika Mandanna Fans As Srivalli's Role in Allu Arjun Film Revealed

The filming for Pushpa: The Rule has begun. Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna was a blockbuster at the box office. While Allu Arjun completely owned the film with his power-packed performance, Rashmika’s Srivalli also received immense love from the audience.

On Monday, Rashmika Mandanna dropped a glimpse from the Pooja ceremony of Pushpa 2 and left the fans excited. The film will also bring back Fahadh Faasil in a negative role. The big update was also shared by the production house on Twitter and fans were quick to request to have Srivalli’s character stronger and more impactful this time.

In her response, Rashmika replied, “I hope so too let’s see.” Meanwhile, there have been multiple reports about the story of Pushpa 2. A few months ago, there were reports that Rashmika’a character Srivalli would die in the sequel. However, the makers had denied the reports at the time, saying that the movie was still in the scripting stage.

Pushpa, released in December 2021, was a massive hit not only in the Telugu-speaking states but also in Hindi circuits. The film surpassed Rs 100 crore collections with its Hindi version along.

Director Sukumar is tightlipped about the storyline of Pushpa 2 and its cast. Crew members of the movie suggest that Sukumar has completed the work of the script and storyline. Recently, it was reported that Manoj Bajpayee will likely be part of Pushpa 2. He might perform the role of a cop. However, he denied the claims while speaking with News18 Showsha.

Meanwhile, the team has even decided on the budget of Pushpa, which might cross the Pushpa part one. Part one had a budget of approximately Rs.200 crore. As reported by India Today, the production cost alone of Pushpa: The Rule might be Rs. 200 crore. It is opined that the budget can reach up to Rs 400 crore. Reports suggest that the sequel will hit the theatres next year.

