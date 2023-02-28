Pushpa 2: First Glimpse of Allu Arjun's Film to Be Out on This Date? Here's What We Know

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Pusha: The Rise was one of the few films amid the pandemic that managed to take the box office by storm. The film drew huge crowds to the cinema halls and made the actors pan-Indian stars. Now, Allu Arjun is working on the second part of the film, titled Pushpa: The Rule. Fans are eagerly waiting for an update on the film and are looking forward to the first look from the same. Now, it seems like the first glimpse from the film might be out in a couple of months.

According to a report in India Today, the makers are likely to release something related to the film on April 8, which marks Allu Arjun’s birthday.

Meanwhile, the shoot of Pushpa 2, which started last year, has been going on with full swing and has already completed two big schedules already. The director of the film Sukumar has his heart set on delivering a sequel more grand and iconic than Pushpa: The Rise. The second part Pushpa: The Rule will chronicle the clash between Pushpa and Bhanwar Singh (Fahadh Faasil). Currently, the film has gone on floors for it’s Hyderabad schedule after wrapping up a ten day schedule in Vizag, Visakhapatnam.

There are also reports doing the rounds that Sukumar would be roping in Ram Charan for Pushpa 2. The two have previously worked together in Rangasthalam which was a huge blockbuster at the box office. Although the makers haven’t made any official announcement as such regarding Ram Charan’s cameo, the speculations about RRR star sharing screen space with his cousin Allu Arjun have successfully managed to amp up the fans.

